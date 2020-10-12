Trump Campaign Changes Venue After Former Employee is Linked to Kidnap Plot

Eric Trump will no longer make a campaign stop at a downstate gun store.

It turns out one of their former employees is one of the men accused of planning to kidnap the governor.

Huron Valley Guns in Oakland County posted on Facebook on Monday saying the Trump Campaign changed venues.

Eric Trump was set to stop there Tuesday morning.

The store did not say which man had worked there, but say he started in February.

They say he would show up to work decked out in tactical gear.

The store said they were not comfortable with him because of that and a few other reasons and fired him after three weeks.

They say they are disappointed, but would not want anything to hurt President Trump’s re-election chances.