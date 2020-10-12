Staycations on ‘The Four’: Progressive Harvest Tour at Otsego Resort

In response to their very successful Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner – the Otsego Resort, Michaywe Inn the Woods, and Iron Pig are hosting another dinner event.

On October 24, you can enjoy the Progressive Harvest Tour in Gaylord that features cocktails, appetizers, a main course, and more.

Starting at 3:00 PM at the Otsego Resort, each ticket holder will be greeted with a Pumpkin Spice White Russian or an Apple Mule. Then, the trolley will arrive at Michaywe Inn the Woods where they will be serving up hot seared shrimp with roast spaghetti squash, applewood bacon, citrus butter, roasted red pepper puree, and salted pumpkin seeds. The main course will take place at the Iron Pig Smokehouse and features smoked prime rib served with roasted root vegetables, smokehouse fries, and au-jus.

To end the lovely evening, the trolley will come back to the Otsego Resort – where guests can enjoy house-made churros with a spicy chocolate sauce and a cocktail.