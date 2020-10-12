Star Line Ferry, Mackinac Marine Services Christen New Marine Travel Lift

Mackinac Marine Services and Star Line Hydro-Jet Ferry welcomed in a new, really special piece of machinery.

They christened their new marine travel lift Monday.

The big piece of machinery is now the largest lift in the state and can lift up to 200 metric tons.

This will allow Star Line to be able to service all of their boats right there and allows Mackinac Marine Services to help other boaters get their crafts in and out of the water for things like inspections and services.

Before, some boats had to go all the way to Cleveland for a capable life.

It was all possible because of a US Department of Transportation grant.

“We’re very proud, we’ve been trying to get this grant for multiple years now,” said CEO Jerry Fetty. “We worked hard, and we made it happen. We are extremely excited to have it here and we look forward to the opportunity it’s going to give us in the future.”

It was bipartisan effort in Washington, DC.

Republican congressman Jack Bergman was there for the ceremony.

Democrats senator Gary Peters made a video appearance and senator Debbie Stabenow sent a representative from her office.