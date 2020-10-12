SHOPtober: Incentives for Shopping Locally in Glen Arbor

With some of their popular fall events canceled, a town in Leelanau County has come up with another fun way to get people out and about.

You can “shop small, eat local and visit Glen Arbor” during SHOPtober. For the whole month of October, for every $350 spent on Glen Arbor retail or restaurant purchases, you will have the chance to enter a drawing to win $100 in Glen Arbor bucks.

“Just keep on shopping,” said Sue Boucher, owner of the Cottage Book Shop. “This includes your normal, everyday shopping. Groceries, clothes, just as long as it’s in Glen Arbor – it counts!”.

Participants can gather their receipts of purchases made in Glen Arbor from October 1 to October 31 in an envelope. That envelope can either be mailed to presented to the Cottage Book Shop by November 5.

