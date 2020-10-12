Michigan Officials Report 1,809 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

Michigan now has 136,465 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,898 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 134,656 confirmed cases with 6,891 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 9, 104,271 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The state of Michigan is now at a high risk of a coronavirus outbreak, according to a group of researchers at Covid Act Now.

The group of health experts evaluates each states’ risk level for coronavirus spread.

This is the first time Michigan has been moved to high risk since late July.

Right now, the infection rate is 1.12. That means for every coronavirus case, that person also infects an average of around 1.12 people.

That number was at about 1.06.

The world has reached a new record-high in the coronavirus pandemic-more than 350,000 cases in a single day.

The U.S. has seen more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday. Health experts believe the sharp spike worldwide is being fueled by a second wave in Europe.

Here in the U.S., young adults have overwhelmingly been the most infected age group. But now medical experts are starting to see a concerning spread.

Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says as we move into flu season, it is important to get your flu shot and to continue to wear a mask.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced over the weekend that it saw a 75% drop in cases in Arizona after the state introduced a mask mandate.

President Donald Trump’s doctors say he is continuing to improve following his bout with coronavirus and the president is even saying he is now immune.

In a memo Saturday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said President Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others and does not need to self-isolate.

Then on Sunday, the president said during an with Fox News interview that he is now immune.

“And it looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime, nobody really knows. But I’m immune.”

The CDC says there is evidence that it is less likely a patient will get re-infected. However, it has specifically cautioned people not to assume they are immune because immunity has “not yet been established.”

