Menu Monday: Chianti Restaurant at Mission Point Resort

Beyond their breathtaking views and excellent services, Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island also provides a delicious array of dining options.

This includes a quick breakfast at their Boxwood Coffeeshop & Cafe, or a relaxing lunch at their family-friendly Round Island Bar & Grill. For an elegant evening out without the kids, Mission Point now has a fine dining restaurant, Chianti.

Lead by their award-winning executive chef, Adrian Diday, their menu features a 5 course prix fixe layout where guests select one dish per course. Choices include classic Italian cuisines with a twist – gnocchi with rabbit sugo, or fettuccine carbonara with pancetta. Chef Diday also incorporates seasonal items in his dishes like pumpkin tortellini.

Their desserts are very creatively beautiful and decadent. This includes their apple pie that has been carefully assembled to look like an apple.

The last day to dine at Chianti for the year is October 24th.

Reservations are required and can be made through the concierge by calling 906.847.3007.

Click here for more information about Chianti and the other restaurants at Mission Point Resort.