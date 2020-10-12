Kampout for KAIR Goes Forward Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources or KAIR made some changes to their annual Kampout for KAIR event this year.

The annual food drive is usually held over 24 hours, but this year it’s spread out over ten days because of the coronavirus.

You can drop off donations from now until October 17th at Family Fare, Northland Foods and Bill Marsh Auto in Kalkaska.

KAIR hopes to collect around 20,000 pounds of food for their pantry.

“Kampout is vital to our mission, it’s held every year in the fall which helps us get an arm up so to say, to be able to face the cold winter months that people are going to be facing twice as hard this year due to covid-19,” said Executive Director Cathy Somes.

KAIR says they’ve recently seen a 25% increase in requests for food from their pantry.