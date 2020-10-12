Gov. Whitmer Signs Expungement Bills Making Clean Slates Possible

New laws are going to give people in Michigan with a criminal record a chance to wipe out mistakes of their past.

It’s called a Clean Slate, and a new pack of bills signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday hopes to give a clean slate to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders being held back by mistakes made in the past.

“We’re making it easier for people who have committed certain felonies and misdemeanors to have their record expunged,” says Gov. Whitmer, “After they have paid their debt to society.”

If you’ve never been through the court system you may not be aware, but criminal record can come back to haunt you your entire life.

“We make so many things contingent upon somebody’s criminal history,” says Mecosta County prosecutor Brian Thiede, “Employment being one of the most important, obviously.”

“These bipartisan bills are going to be a game changer,” says Whitmer.

These bills make it easier to expunge your record, both by expanding the crimes eligible to be wiped clean and, in many cases doing it automatically, after a waiting period.

“Certain low-level misdemeanors will be automatically eligible for expungement,” says Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi.

Major crimes like murder, rape and assault will not be impacted by this. Trespassing, breaking and entering and things like retail fraud will. Even marijuana offenses that happened before recreational use was made legal can now be expunged but some prosecutors are more interested in what was left out.

“We have targeted marijuana but we didn’t address any of the other things that are no longer crimes today that used to be crime,” says Barberi, “Such as minor in possession, that used to be a misdemeanor and now it’s a civil infraction. We didn’t do anything to change that.”

Prosecutors are still unsure how this will fully impact their cases but now the weight of punishment has shifted. Surely changing how criminals are charged and offered plea deals.

“Something heavy laying over their heads to keep them on the straight and narrow, says Thiede, “With a benefit, if they actually do accomplish that.”