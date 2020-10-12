Gov. Whitmer Signs Clean Slate Bills

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a set of bills that will help thousands of people get a clean slate away from their criminal record.

The bipartisan clean slate bills automatically remove convictions for a variety of low-level non-violent crimes.

For many, the bills would help wipe away drug use charges like marijuana offenses.

But not all crimes would be forgotten, including drunk driving charges.

Proponents say this would help them be able to move forward and apply for housing, work and loans with a cleaner record.

