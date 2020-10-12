Farwell Area Elementary School Breaks Ground on New Addition

Farwell Area Schools broke ground on a new addition.

Thanks to a $19 million voter approved bond, Farwell Area Elementary School will replace the older parts of the school with a new addition, parking lot and playground.

School leaders gathered Monday night to break ground with some first graders, and say thank you to the community.

“We also recognize the bond is an investment in the future of our students, our staff and our community. The work we do on our buildings will result in well planned and carefully built spaces that will serve Farwell students, staff and the community for many years,” said Joe Maxey, School Board President.

Construction will begin within the next two weeks, and is expected to be completed next fall.