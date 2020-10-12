Crawford Co. Voters to Decide on Millage to Keep STING Deputy, School Resource Officer

In November, voters in Crawford County will be deciding on a millage to fund a school resource officer and STING deputy for the next five years

“With the COVID and all of the other budget issues, we’re trying to catch up with the year,” says Crawford County Sheriff Shawn Kraycs.

Sheriff Kraycs says due to a budget shortfall because of COVID-19, they may have to cut a school resource officer and STING drug team deputy:

“Because they are additional to our normal duty of road patrol, they are the first things to get looked at every time we have budget issues.”

In order to bring those positions back, the sheriff’s office and Crawford AuSable School District is proposing a millage that would cost homeowners 45 cents on every $1,000 of taxable value.

Sheriff Kraycs says, “The average home would probably cost about $10 to $12 a year additional.”

Crawford AuSable Schools Superintendent Justin Gluesing says the school resource officer connects with students in and out of school:

“Our school resource officer is an invaluable part of obviously our campus safety. Also provides safety at our evening events at this campus as well as elsewhere around our district” .

And Sheriff Kraycs says the sting deputy helps enforce and treat drug abuse:

“They’re primary job is to take a drug case that say from a traffic stop in our county and work that as much as they can.”

If passed, the two positions would be solidified for the next five years.

If not, Sheriff Kraycs says one, if not both, would disappear:

“I think it’s important that our community has a say and what they want our law enforcement officers doing and this is one way that each citizen that votes, please do go out and vote, each citizen that votes has a say or not that this is important to them and to their community.”