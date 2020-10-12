Consumers Energy Removes Retired Cables From Straits of Mackinac

Consumers Energy removed long-retired energy cables from the Straits of Mackinac.

They say it was part of their commitment to protecting Michigan’s environment.

The company pulled up electric cables that have been de-energized since 1990.

They also pulled up concrete mats and grounding cables associated with the lines.

Consumers says removing the cables improves safety in the Straits and enhances the state’s waterways by reducing the odds of boating incidents.

In 2018, another company’s electric cables were damaged by an anchor strike that leaked about 600 gallons of mineral oil into the Straits.