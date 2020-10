Police are awaiting an autopsy after someone found a dead body in Grand Traverse County.

The sheriff’s office was called out to the Family Fare gas station at Chum’s Corner around noon on Monday.

That is Blair Township.

Someone reported finding a dead man in a field near the gas station.

Deputies say the 55-year-old man was from the area.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the death and an autopsy is being performed.