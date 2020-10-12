Body Found in Cadillac Area Near Van Belonging to Missing Saginaw Area Man

The van belonging to a missing man from the Saginaw area has been found stuck in mud on a two-track south of Harrietta.

Tragically, the Michigan State Police says a body was nearby.

The vehicle belongs to Karl Marker, an 87-year-old with dementia who was reported missing almost a month ago on Sept. 17.

The body found near his van Sunday night has not been identified. MSP says it’s waiting on results from the medical examiner’s office.

State police say Marker left his home in Kochville Township around 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 to walk at the fashion square mall in Saginaw.

Troopers say he never returned home. He was last seen driving a 2011 light tan or silver GMC savannah van.

Family members, desperate to find him, raised their reward to $5,000 hoping for information that would lead to finding him.

MSP says the investigation is still ongoing.