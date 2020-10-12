Better Business Bureau: Amazon Phishing Scam

People are shopping online more than ever now, which makes it even easier for “bad” people to get your information. Troy Baker, from the Better Business Bureau, talks about the latest phishing scam and why Amazon shoppers are the latest target.

October is one of the biggest months for Amazon. Many shoppers hit the online retail site to get a head start on holiday wishlists while saving money. Making this is the “most wonderful time of the year” for con-artists and scammers.

How do they do it? They call your phone number using a “ghosting” technique. The number that appears on your caller ID looks “normal” and sometimes appears as a legit business phone number. “The number they call you with can look like a local number,” said Baker “They have even used the Better Business Bureau’s number to scam people out of their info and money”.

Like with many scams, they pray on your vulnerability. “They will call you and say they need your Amazon information – this includes user names and passwords – or else your Amazon packages will be lost, or the cops will come to your house due to a payment issue,” Baker explained.

If you ever receive a call like this, Baker said to do the following:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls

Ignore calls for immediate action

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit cards, or CashApp

Report it to Amazon

For more information about phishing scams, and how to protect yourself and your family, click here.

To see the latest scams in your area, or to report a scam to the Better Business Bureau head to their BBB Scam Tracker here.