Hidden Hills Campground, Sleeping Bear Dunes See Spike in Fall Tourism

Every year, Hidden Hills Family Campground in Harrison transforms itself into Halloween Town.

They throw a haunted house and have a blow up graveyard of creatures.

Now, even campers participate.

Hidden Hills owner, David Basinger says, “We found out October was a pretty dead month and when we started doing this we had hardly a weekend that people were camping.”

Hidden Hills says this is the busiest fall season they’ve had. What started small has turned into an event that’s bringing people back year after year.

“A few years after that we started filling up three weekends a month. This year we happen to have five weekends in October,” Basinger says.

One family says they’ve made it a tradition.

“They’re so friendly and they have the haunted house and they carve pumpkins. And we just do so many just things,” said camper Priscilla Heimbecker.

Sleeping Bear Dunes even says they expect this time of year to slow down that their campground.

“This year, and actually kind of a continuation of last year, we’re seeing that’s no longer the case that we are very busy in the fall,” says D.H Day Campground Lead Visitor Use Assistant, Victoria Martin.

Since there are more people visiting, Sleeping Bear is suggesting to explore new places in the park.

Martin says, “There’s a lot more to Sleeping Bear Dunes than the Scenic Drive and the Dune Climb. We have over 100 miles of trails.”

Sleeping Bear says with this year’s turnout they could be busy into the beginning of November.