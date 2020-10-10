Traverse City Elks Hold Father Fred Food Drive

On Saturday, the Traverse City Elks wanted to pitch in for the Father Fred Foundation.

This is the last weekend in the Father Fred Fall Food Drive, so the Elks held their own food drive at their location Saturday afternoon.

The Elks held their first food drive for Father Fred back in May.

Since they turn out was so positive, Father Fred asked them if they would be a part of their fall food drive.

They say they are also taking donations.

On Saturday they were given a $1,000 check.

“It’s been a wonderful way for us as Elks to make our presence known and help out the community,” said Loyal Knight of Elk Lodge 323.

The Elks say that even though this is only their second food drive, they are already planning to host more.