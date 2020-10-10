Robert Finch Camp of TC Honors Civil War Veteran

John Mayberry fought in the Civil War and is the last Union soldier that was buried in Wexford County.

Now, 82 years after his death— the Robert Finch Camp of Traverse City wanted to show how this generation hasn’t forgotten his service.

They met at his grave sight at Yuma Memorial Park.

“Every generation has to be responsible,” said acting Memorial Officer for the Robert Finch Camp of Traverse City, John Sawyer. “Activities like today help to show the younger people the importance of this and hopefully they will carry on when we’re done doing this.”

Sawyer says Mayberry’s family may have started in Yuma, Michigan but now his lineage spans far and wide.

“Now those families have had families who have had families and now we’re upwards four generations away from those original settlers,” says Sawyer.

Billy Johnson is the great great grandson of John Mayberry.

He and his wife came all the way from Mississippi to witness Saturday’s service.

“We’ve heard about him all our life but we never have known much about the family history,” says Johnson.

He says many people take their family history for granted.

“For us to enjoy what we enjoy today—even after the Civil War—we need to reflect on what these ancestors went through,” Johnson said.

Sawyer says this isn’t the last veteran they are going to honor.

They’re planning their next memorial in Manistee for next spring.