Michigan Officials Report 1,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths
Michigan health officials are reporting 1,522 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan now has 134,656 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,891COVID-19 deaths.
Friday the state was at 133,134 confirmed cases with 6,876 deaths.
Today the state also updated it’s COVID-19 recovery statistics.
As of Oct. 9, 104,271 people are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).