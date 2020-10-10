Michigan Officials Report 1,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,522 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 134,656 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,891COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 133,134 confirmed cases with 6,876 deaths.

Today the state also updated it’s COVID-19 recovery statistics.

As of Oct. 9, 104,271 people are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).