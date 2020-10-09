Three Face Drug Charges After Getting Pulled Over for Speeding in Chippewa Co.

Chipp Co Meth Bust

METH ARRESTS

A group of three are facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding in a construction zone.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Weaver who is a habitual offender, Kaylee Cushman and Jennifer Goetz were seen speeding in a car police were already looking for.

During a search police found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money.

All three were arraigned on Friday and are facing several charges including delivery and manufacturing methamphetamine.