Three Face Drug Charges After Getting Pulled Over for Speeding in Chippewa Co.
A group of three are facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding in a construction zone.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Weaver who is a habitual offender, Kaylee Cushman and Jennifer Goetz were seen speeding in a car police were already looking for.
During a search police found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money.
All three were arraigned on Friday and are facing several charges including delivery and manufacturing methamphetamine.