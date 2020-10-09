Social Media Division Could Start Self-Radicalization

University of Michigan professor, Josh Pasek says we are living in a time of division and social media is creating a breeding ground for it in politics.

That polarization is what spurs extremist groups like the Wolverine Watchmen.

“If you start exchanging radical ideas with other people who are as radical as you and create a little community where you share that stuff, you can self radicalize,” says Pasek.

Before you know it, what might seem like a conspiracy theory can turn into a plot— much like the one against Governor Whitmer.

Pasek says, “It’s an opening for conspiracy theories that can be very dangerous. That’s coupled with a political environment that itself has enormous amounts of uncertainty.”

He says President Trump’s reaction undermines the severity of the situation.

“[It] suggests that he’s being a little tone deaf here at a minimum and possibly that he actually intends some of it as a maximum,” Pasek said.

University of Michigan professor, Cliff Lampe says this could send the wrong message to those extremists on the internet.

“They might read too much into what the presidents saying or they might think that a lack of condemnation is permission,” says Lampe.

He says to take the things you read online with a grain of salt.

“If you’re getting angry or sad or outraged or anything when you’re reading news or comments on the news then you should do a check in and wonder are people trying to manipulate my emotions,” says Lampe.

They say with the election nearing, to be careful of misinformation campaigns online.