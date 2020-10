A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested on Wednesday for child abuse.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Guilmette.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department were investigating complaints involving several injured young children.

Guilmette is charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse, one could of third-degree child abuse and two counts of fourth-degree child abuse.