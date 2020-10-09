Retiring Well: The Income Bucket Approach

Every weekend on 9&10 News we share some extra tools to help you plan your retirement.

The finance tips come to you every Sunday morning on Retiring Well at 11:30 a.m.

Each week they talk about ways to help you get ready for retirement, and to protect your financial future.

This week they’ll be explaining how two similar portfolios can give you drastically different results.

They’ll also explain the income bucket approach, and they’ll talk about an income planning tool called the retirement analyzer.

“It’s basically taking all the facets of somebody’s income plan and what they have in assets, when you get into Social Security and pension income. What’s their savings, how much income do they need in retirement? And then basically, you know, showing them a blueprint of what that looks like over their life,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.