Presidential Debate Schedule in Question After Miami Debate Moved to Virtual

With just three and a half weeks until Election Day, the future of the presidential debate schedule is still unknown.

With the commission on presidential debates’ announcement the next debate on Oct. 15 would be virtual, President Trump says he will not attend and will hold a rally instead.

President Trump’s physician says he’s responding well to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

His head doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, suggested the president could soon return to the campaign trail.

Following the update on his health, President Trump renewed calls for an in-person debate.

“I’m not gonna do a virtual debate, sit behind a computer screen, and that gives him the answers, because they’ll be handing him the answers.” he said.

After the president rejected the idea, both campaigns announced they would hold their own, separate, events on the 15th.

The candidates agreed to meet in-person on Oct. 22, which was the night originally scheduled for their third and final debate.