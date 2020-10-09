MTM On The Road: Tee Lake Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Halloween Spooktacular

It’s October which means it’s time for the Tee Lake Resort Halloween Spooktacular.

They’re celebrating their 10th anniversary of putting on this free and family-friendly event.

While it’s spooky, nothing pops out at you so it’s a place the whole family can go and enjoy to get in the Halloween spirit.

The owners, Dave Gugel and Andy Bauer, say it takes three weeks to set up the spooktacular but it’s all worth it to see the excitement it draws.

Gugel and Bauer hand make much of what you’ll see along the spooky path.

They’re open every day this month and you can walk or drive through it.

If you really want the full experience, you can stay in one of their themed cabins, if you dare.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are braving it out and walking through to give us a look.