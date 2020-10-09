MSP Partners with MDOT to Crackdown on Work Zone Speeding

The fall leaves aren’t the only orange on the road these days.

Many construction projects are underway and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is noticing a dangerous trend.

“Our work zone is actually our office,” said Bradley Swanson, MDOT Gaylord TSE construction engineer.

Right now, one of his “offices” is along I-75 south of Gaylord.

“A lot of times we’ll be nervous, or even scared to work in the work zone,” Swanson said.

Just last year, there were 6,000 crashes in MDOT work zones, 1500 people were hurt, and 17 died.

“When cars are going by really fast, we can actually feel the vehicle moving by us,” Swanson said.

“We’ve had speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll. “People need to slow down and pay attention.”

The Michigan State Police is partnering with MDOT to crackdown on work zone speeders.

“It’s 60 miles per hour in a construction zone except where workers are present, it goes down to 45,” Lt. Carroll said. “We are seeing cars consistently at 60, 68 miles per hour. We just had one over 70 miles per hour.”

Fines in traffic zones are double. And if you hurt or kill a worker, you can spend 15 years in prison.

“Don’t expect a break in a construction zone because you’re not going to get it,” Lt. Carroll said. “Slow down when you see those workers ahead. They have families they want to go home to.”

Workers just like Swanson.

“It’s not our desire to slow anyone up, it’s not our desire to halt anyone from getting to their destination, we want to do it in a safe manner,” Swanson said.