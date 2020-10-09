Mission Point Resort: ‘Working from Home’ at a Northern Michigan Paradise

Some families and individuals have been working or schooling from home for months now, and for some, it feels like the barrier between homelife and work-life has diminished.

It may be time for a ‘productive’ family getaway.

You can pack up the laptop, homework, books and bring them along for a stay at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island. Due to canceled events, they have opened up their meeting spaces to provide workspaces for those looking for a change in scenery.

“So, families are having challenging times with their kids being at home. And, so why not getaway, come to the island and really take advantage of everything that we have here,” said Liz Ware from Mission Point.

In addition to their amazing amenities, like high-speed internet, comfy rooms, and vast workspaces, they also have learning opportunities for the kids. “The island is filled with history,” Liz explained. “We are working on something with the Mackinac Island State Park Commission to provide children with valuable educational resources. The kids can go out and explore the monuments, artwork, and parks, and then come back to the resort to do fun worksheets and lessons about what they found. It’s a hands-on experience”.

Liz also mentioned that once you book your room, their helpful staff and concierge can help you make the most out of your getaway.

For more information on how to stay, play, and learn at Mission Point Resort, click here.