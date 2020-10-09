Michigan Officials Report 1,095 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,095 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 133,134 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,876 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 132,039 confirmed cases with 6,869 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Health departments have played a critical role in the fight against COVID-19, and that is on top of their other duties.

We spoke with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on how they are handling things.

They say at first, during the stay-at-home order, many non-COVID-19 related services were suspended.

Since, they have ramped back up their other duties like environmental services, immunizations, and food services.

“We’ve brought on extra staff, we’ve asked more of our staff,” said health officer Lisa Peacock. “We’ve sought grant funding throughout all of this to support that extra staffing capacity and we just strive every day to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the community.”

Peacock says they remain committed to all areas of public health.

