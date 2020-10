Man Killed in Kalkaska County Crash

A man is dead after a crash in Kalkaska County.

Michigan State Police say it happened at Tyler Road and Riley Road in Kalkaska Township on Wednesday night.

Troopers say they found a car in a ditch with a lot of damage to the front.

They say Gayle Sieting was thrown from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.