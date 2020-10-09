Political Divide Grows From Lack of Civility on Social Media

The plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer has created a lack of civility on our 9&10 News Facebook Page.

Comments that include people saying that the plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer was a hoax. One even saying that the governor brought it upon herself.

Ferris State University Professor Gary Huey says social media has made it easier for division to take place:

“If you look at the folks who were trying to kidnap the governor and put her on trial, lord knows what they would have done to her, social media helped them to organize.”

Huey says the answer is for good, civil people to speak louder than the extremists:

“I think there are good people out there, they just need to speak up and we need to drown out these extremists on both sides of the issue.”

Next door neighbors Marilyn Joblonski and Rosie Montross in Big Rapids.

Although they may have different political opinions, it doesn’t get in the way of their friendship and civility towards each other.

“I think we can disagree, and we’re civil to each other, she’s a good neighbor,” says Montross who’s voting for Trump.

“We are friendly neighbors, we get along, no problem. We don’t talk politics, but we get along,” says Joblonski, who’s voting for Biden.

Joblonski and Montross say more people need to speak up for civility and not division:

“We need to get along and think about what people have in common rather than what separates them,” says Joblonski.

Montross says if you’re not happy with the current people in office, the right way to go about it is show up to the polling booth.