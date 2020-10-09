Honor Area Restoration Project gets Boost with USDA Rural Development Grant

A Benzie County park just got a big boost from the USDA.

Representative Jack Bergman announced a $38,000 Rural Development grant that will help fund the construction of the Honor Area Restoration Project.

In February, we told you a community group got enough money to buy a 52-acre plot along the Platte River.

Now, they can move forward will park construction in the new year.

The park will feature a third of a mile of river frontage and accessible parking lots, walking trails, restrooms, blueberry picking fields and canoe and kayak launches.

The project has been in the works for years, and it won’t just benefit Benzie County visitors and businesses, but locals in all four seasons as well.

“I mean this is just adding so much more for the locals…because you know what we are not on peak season [right now], and it will be nice to just have a whole ‘nother avenue for adventure and good times and just spending time with family and friends,” said Kate Theobald, the incoming owner at the Honor Motel, who says the project will also help her business.

Honor Motel oHon wner Chris Theobald says the project will boost business for local restaurants, lodging and recreational vendors.

“We’ve been very much looking forward to the development because there are a lot of people come from a lot of different places that use this area, particularly the Village of Honor. It’s a jumping point to get into the National Park, and to have access to the river…we’re just located in a great location for that type of thing,” said Chris Theobald.

This fall, the citizen group leading the charge on the Honor Area Restoration Project, acquired help from a prestigious consulting firm to continue planning and designing the area.

Construction of the park starts in the spring.

For more details on the phases of the park construction, click here.