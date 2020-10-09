Homeland Security Expert on Militias, Extremist Groups in Wake of Plot Against Governor Whitmer

The thwarted plot against Governor Whitmer is putting a new focus on militias and extremist groups.

“They’re really anti-government anarchists,” said Dr. Steven Bucci, an expert in homeland security and a former deputy assistant Secretary of Defense.

He says extremist groups are on the rise across the country and across the political spectrum.

“There’s a level of frustration in the country that is allowing people with these very abhorrent ideas, regardless of where they sit, to gather people around them and even call people to action,” Bucci said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel agrees.

“There are multiple groups that are operating across multiple jurisdictions across multiple states and it’s something we need to be concerned about,” Nessel said. “What we’re seeing right now is not just a Michigan problem, it’s an American problem.”

Bucci says there are distinctions between militias, like the National Guard and other state-run groups.

“Those are legitimate, those are legal and those are beneficial,” Bucci said.

Then there’s private militias, which he says are okay, until they take it further than just meeting up.

“If you’re going to incite violence, if you’re going to plan some sort of action as this group did, the Wolverine Watchmen, they need to be arrested and prosecuted,” Bucci said.

Michigan has a history of violent militias dating back to the Oklahoma City bombing.

“There is that connection, (but) it’s not as big a movement here as it is in some states,” Bucci said.

Bucci says he doesn’t believe this plot will inspire others.

“I’m hoping it will get people to calm down, talk reasonably and to realize you don’t need to do this kind of stuff if you want change in America,” Bucci said. “You need to be an active citizen.”