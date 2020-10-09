Healthy Living: Partial Knee Replacement

More than 790,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States.

For patients, it’s one way to eliminate the severe pain and stiffness caused by injury or years of arthritis.

But in Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle explains how doctors can now remove just a portion of the knee and still offer patients relief.

The requirements and risk factors for partial and total knee replacements are the same.

However, if the joint needs to be revised down the road, a total knee would require a second full major surgery to revise.

Whereas a partial needs only to be converted to a total.