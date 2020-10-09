Governor Whitmer Sits Down With 9&10 News After Kidnapping Plot Thwarted

The day after 13 men were charged in a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she was in Traverse City, meeting with the public and campaigning.

Gov. Whitmer sat down with 9&10 News for her first sit-down, in-person interview since the charges were filed.

Three men, Michael Null, William Null and Eric Molitor all face terror act and felony weapons charges.

They were just formally charged in Antrim County.

The assistant attorney general, who was present during that arraignment, says these charges stem from a plot to abduct and kill political figures, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In total, federal and state authorities unveiled charges against 13 people accused of separate plots to kidnap Gov. Whitmer over coronavirus restrictions she imposed in the state, detailing the harrowing allegations in court papers on Thursday.

Six suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and were arrested Wednesday.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday and unsealed Thursday identifies the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

The six are accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home and place her on trial for treason before the November election.

Seven more people linked to a militia group known as the Wolverine Watchmen are in custody on state charges.

The seven are accused of attempting to find the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them, making threats of violence intended to “instigate a civil war” and engaging in planning and training to attack the Michigan capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Whitmer.

According the complaint, Fox and Croft discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the vacation home and Fox even inspected the underside of an M-31 highway bridge for places to seat an explosive.