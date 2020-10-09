Gov. Whitmer Stops in Traverse City to Campaign for State Rep. Candidate

Following the arrests and details made public about the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s leader is not letting this slow her down.

She’s continuing her task of campaigning for state Democrats across Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer was in Traverse City Friday to speak at a rally for state representative candidate Dan O’Neil.

This was her first public appearance since the arrest and arraignment of 13 men accused of planning to kidnap and possibly kill her.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the plot is something they have been aware of for a few weeks as law enforcement watched closely before making their move and thwarting the plot.

Governor Whitmer has been making these stops all across the state this week, campaigning as the Democrats try to take control in the House of Representatives.