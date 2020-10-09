FSU to Bring Virtual College Experience to Rural High Schools

Ferris State University recently received a grant that will bring virtual reality college courses into rural high schools.

The United States Department of Agriculture granted FSU with a $669,216 grant through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Program.

The grant will be used to bring virtual reality technology into 17 rural high schools and three technical education centers.

FSU says this will bring the college experience and college courses directly to rural communities in northern michigan.

“This technology and being able to bring college to those students, verse them having to go to campus can really have an impact on whether they go to college in the long run,” says Deedee Stakley, director of the Office of Transfer and Secondary Partnerships at FSU.

Participating schools are located in Benzie, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Oceana, Osceola and Wexford counties and include:

Benzie Central Senior High School

Montabella Junior/Senior High School

Creative Technologies Academy High School

Baldwin High School

West Shore Educational Service District Career and Technical Education Center

Big Rapids High School

Chippewa Hills High School

Crossroads Charter Academy Middle/High School

Mecosta-Osceola Career Center

Morely Stanwood High School

Lake City High School

Central Montcalm High School

Tri-County High School

Shelby High School

Evart High School

Marion High School

Pine River Area High School

Reed City High School

Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center