FSU to Bring Virtual College Experience to Rural High Schools
Ferris State University recently received a grant that will bring virtual reality college courses into rural high schools.
The United States Department of Agriculture granted FSU with a $669,216 grant through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Program.
The grant will be used to bring virtual reality technology into 17 rural high schools and three technical education centers.
FSU says this will bring the college experience and college courses directly to rural communities in northern michigan.
“This technology and being able to bring college to those students, verse them having to go to campus can really have an impact on whether they go to college in the long run,” says Deedee Stakley, director of the Office of Transfer and Secondary Partnerships at FSU.
Participating schools are located in Benzie, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Oceana, Osceola and Wexford counties and include:
- Benzie Central Senior High School
- Montabella Junior/Senior High School
- Creative Technologies Academy High School
- Baldwin High School
- West Shore Educational Service District Career and Technical Education Center
- Big Rapids High School
- Chippewa Hills High School
- Crossroads Charter Academy Middle/High School
- Mecosta-Osceola Career Center
- Morely Stanwood High School
- Lake City High School
- Central Montcalm High School
- Tri-County High School
- Shelby High School
- Evart High School
- Marion High School
- Pine River Area High School
- Reed City High School
- Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center