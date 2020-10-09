Friday Four Sessions: Tarnished Performs ‘Metalyn’
One would think a mandolin wouldn’t sound so good in a rock song, but our boys in Tarnished have found a way to do it! In this week’s Friday Four Sessions, we jammed out to their ‘Metalyn’.
About the Band
“We love classic rock because there is so much talent and great content. It has an energy and makes people want to move! Especially with what this year has had to bring, we feel that the world needs some classic rock n roll”.
The band is comprised of talented, Northern Michigan artists with Alex Traynor on vocals & lead guitar, Josh Fair on bass guitar, Nathan Webber on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, and Gary Croad playing the drums.
For more information about Tarnished and their up and coming performances, click here.