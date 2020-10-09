Friday Four Sessions: Tarnished Performs ‘Metalyn’

One would think a mandolin wouldn’t sound so good in a rock song, but our boys in Tarnished have found a way to do it! In this week’s Friday Four Sessions, we jammed out to their ‘Metalyn’.

About the Band

“We love classic rock because there is so much talent and great content. It has an energy and makes people want to move! Especially with what this year has had to bring, we feel that the world needs some classic rock n roll”.