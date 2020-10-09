Fourth Man Charged in Antrim County in Connection With Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A fourth man was charged in Antrim County Friday morning related to the plot to kidnap and possibly kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Shawn Fix was charged with firearms and terrorist act charges.

Michael and William Null and Eric Molitor were arraigned on the same charges Thursday.

Investigators say Fix was part of the effort by the extremist group Wolverine Watchmen and performed surveillance at the governor’s vacation home in Antrim County.

Fix said little as a magistrate read him his charges.

Prosecutors say Fix, along with Michael and William Null and Eric Molitor, did nighttime and daytime surveillance of the governor’s home.

Court documents say the surveillance happened in late summer and early fall.

Documents also state the surveillance took place on at least one occasion when participants were armed.

Attorney General Dana Nessel told CBS This Morning in recent days they felt the training had gone on long enough and were growing concerned this plan was moving towards action.

Nessel also said she expects further charges in this case.

Fix is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due back in court later this month.