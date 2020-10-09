FBI: Suspected Leader of Plot to Kidnap Governor Held Meetings in Basement of Business

One of the so-called leaders of the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer lived in the basement of a business in Grand Rapids.

The FBI says Adam Fox gathered recruits and often threatened to impose physical harm on the governor, adding he just wanted to see the world glow.

He lived inside Vac Shack Vacuums in Grand Rapids.

It’s where the FBI says Fox held several meetings there, in the basement through a trap door hidden under a rug.

Brian Titus, an owner of the shop, told media that he is a former friend and manager of Fox’s.

Titus went on to say that Fox was kicked out of one militia and started his own.

“He was doing this in different states, and I found out this morning that he was planning on doing something in the store and I thank God it didn’t happen,” said Titus. “It’s not illegal to own weapons or ammo. When you cross the line like he did, he needs to be punished. His bondsman called up here and wondered about bonding him out. I told him he can rot in prison.”

Titus says he hired Fox at 17 years old because he had been kicked out of his home.