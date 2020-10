Evart Man Arrested for Impaired Driving, Possession of Drugs

Troopers say an Evart man drove into someone’s yard in Marion Township and was reportedly acting weird.

The suspect had a child with them.

After locating the man, police say he was drunk, on meth, and had meth on him.

The child was unharmed and turned over to family members.

The suspect is lodged in the Osceola County Jail on several charges.