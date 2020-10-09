Delta Now a Category 3 Hurricane, Governors Issue Warnings

Governors and other state leaders in the gulf coast are warning residents they could be facing the most devastating storm of the year as hurricane Delta barrels toward them.

In what has been a record-breaking hurricane season, the Gulf Coast has been hit with powerful storm after powerful storm.

Now after soaking the Yucatan Peninsula and battering the area with 140 mph winds, Delta is headed straight for Louisiana as a category three, bringing as much as 11 feet of water to areas along the coast.

Although the storm is expected to hit Louisiana, Texas and Alabama have both issued hurricane warnings as well.

The storm is likely to make landfall around 7 p.m. Friday.