Court Documents Outline Timeline of Alleged Surveillance of Governor’s Antrim Co. Home

Another man was formally charged Friday in Antrim County in connection to the plot against Governor Whitmer.

Shawn Fix faces firearm and terrorism charges.

Michael and William Null and Eric Molitor of Cadillac were all charged in Antrim County Thursday.

A criminal complaint says the first surveillance of the governor’s vacation home took place on August 29.

The complaint says when Adam Fox and another individual went to do surveillance at the home, they had trouble finding it.

While the complaint doesn’t explicitly name Eric Molitor as that second individual, an affidavit says Molitor not only helped find the home, but also used his phone to take slow motion video and pictures of it.

Another affidavit claims this man, Shawn Fix also played a role in finding the home.

Court documents go on to say the individual with Fox looked up police departments in the area, trying to estimate response times.

The group later discussed surveillance by water, with one member apparently offering to paint his boat black to help.

Court documents say nighttime surveillance took place between September 12th and 13th.

Affidavit’s say Michael and William Null acted as lookouts for Fox and others that night who took video surveillance of the home and neighborhood.

Documents say the group was armed that night and tried to spot other members around the lake.

Investigators also say the night time trip was used to inspect the bridge the extremists wanted to blow up.

The complaint also says the September trip to Antrim County involved someone suggesting an act of violence that night, but nothing ever happened.