Commission on Presidential Debates Cancels Second Debate

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been called off.

The Commission on Presidential Debates made the decision on Friday after the commission had already announced that the debate would take place virtually because the president had contracted coronavirus.

President Trump announced he wouldn’t participate in the virtual format, calling it a “waste of time.”

The President’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

The commission said it would not reverse its decision to not to have the candidates on stage together due to health concerns.

The third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kristen Welker of NBC News will moderate the debate.