Comfy & Professional Fall Trends with Relish Inspired Attire

It’s a sure sign of the times when we’re talking comfortable professional clothes, especially for those working from home. Owner of Relish in Traverse City says it’s a trend she’s seeing more and more of as we move deeper into fall.

“You have this line that you could say is dressy, but yet there’s a comfy aspect to it and I love this one here because this is actually sweatshirt material,” says owner of Relish, Tracey Lark as she points to her new fall line.

From vibrant pink colors to mustard yellows and everything in between, the laid back and yet dressed uptrend is something we might be seeing for quite some time.

If you would like to learn more about this fall trend, check out the video posted above from Relish in Traverse City.

You can also check out their website to order online or take advantage to their curbside pickup by click here.