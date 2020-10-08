What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Fall Color Tours

The fall colors are really starting to pop in our area.

Courtney Sheffer with the West Michigan Tourist Association has more on where you can find the best fall color tours.

With the fall colors in Northern Michigan right around their peak, now is a great time to take a color tour of the area!

The contrasting evergreen and hardwood forests of Grayling are spectacular in autumn.

You can enjoy a leisurely drive down the backroads, biking or hiking through Hartwick Pines State Park, or taking in the riverside colors while canoeing down the Au Sable and Manistee rivers.

You can find up-to-date color information and recommended routes and stops available from the Grayling Visitors Bureau.

The Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau has made things easy for you to enjoy the best of fall.

They have five color routes, including the famous Tunnel of Trees, all laid out for you.

You can download a copy of their fall color guide to easily plan a colorful escape to Bay Harbor, Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Alanson, Boyne City, Boyne Falls and the surrounding communities.

If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy the color show, the Pine River Paddlesports Center in Wellston offers fall color tours on both the Pine River and the Big Manistee River.

From kayaks and canoes, to stand up paddleboards and rafts, their staff will fit you to watercraft that matches your needs and experience level.

The Pine River Paddlesports Center is open seven days a week through the first of November.