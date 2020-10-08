US Surgeon General Cited in Hawaii for Violating Emergency COVID-19 Orders

The U.S. surgeon general was cited in Hawaii for breaking emergency COVID-19 orders.

Honolulu police cited Jerome Adams after he was seen taking pictures in a park that was closed to prevent crowded gatherings in August.

Adams told police he did not know the parks were closed.

Adams is one of thousands of people given criminal citations in Hawaii in recent weeks for violating emergency COVID-19 orders.

The penalty for violating the orders is a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

Adams will be back in court later this month.