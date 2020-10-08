US Jobless Claims Reach 840,000

The government says another 840,000 people have filed for unemployment for the first time.

The numbers are down from last week, but they’re still higher than economists expected.

The government says the numbers are a pandemic low but are still higher than before the pandemic started.

More than 464,000 people have filed claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.

Added together, more than 1 million people have filed for regular and pandemic unemployment assistance.

Continued claims were also down more than experts expected. Those dropped to 11 million.