Six Arrested, Charged for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor

A plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other political figures spoiled in Antrim County.

Three men have now been arrested and charged in Antrim County in the investigation.

They face charges for terrorist acts and felony weapons.

This comes after at least two FBI raids Wednesday night across the state.

Here is what we know so far:

Three men, Michael Null, William Null and Eric Molitor all face terror act and felony weapons charges.

They were just formally charged in Antrim County.

The assistant attorney general, who was present during that arraignment, says these charges stem from a plot to abduct and kill political figures, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Six individuals total were arrested in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her Elk Rapids vacation home before the November election.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta conspired to kidnap the Governor from her vacation home.

According the complaint, Fox and Croft discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the vacation home and Fox even inspected the underside of an M-31 highway bridge for places to seat an explosive.

There are still a lot of questions we are working to answer.

We know the FBI was at a home in Cadillac Wednesday night, there was also an FBI raid happening at the same time downstate.

WXYZ in Detroit is reporting that downstate raid is related to this case.

It’s also not clear what led investigators to these three and to northern Michigan.

You can read the full criminal complaint document here:

We are expected to learn more details at 1 p.m. at a press conference with the attorney general, FBI and state police.

The news conference will have both of Michigan’s US attorneys, Attorney General Dana Nessel and state police.