Sault St. Marie Fire Dept., Army Corps of Engineers Train Under International Bridge

The Sault Ste Marie Fire Department and the Army Corps of Engineers are both taking part in specialized training this week.

The exercise is on day four of the high angle rescue training.

This particular type of training started seven years ago.

This exercise will have more than half the department trained for high angle rescues.

Today, they practiced under the International Bridge.

The fire chief says this is a precursor to many different types of training in the coming years.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities in the city to use rope rescue training, necessarily, for a fire-style incident, however, due to the projects happening at the locks, it just adds that much more of a chance for us to be put in a rescue situation,” said Fire Chief Scott Labonte.

The training will wrap up on Friday.