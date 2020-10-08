President Trump, Joe Biden Respond to Kidnapping Plot

The White House responded to the governor’s suggestion that extremists heard the president’s words in April to “liberate Michigan” as a call to action.

The president did not mince words in his response.

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Presidential candidate Joe Biden echoed Governor Whitmer’s claim that the president’s words are fanning the flames of extremism.

“The governor of Michigan and those guys when the assault rifle in her driveway. And the president is saying things in my debate with him like to the proud boys, all white supremacist group. Stand down with stand ready. This is serious stuff,” said Biden.

Biden called militias and white supremacists a genuine threat and praised the response from law enforcement.